ABA Aims For Uniformity In Lawyer Ad Model Rule Changes

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 5:46 PM EST) -- The American Bar Association on Thursday proposed changes to lawyer advertising in the Model Rules of Professional Conduct, with a focus on provisions related to false and misleading “communications” and solicitations by those in the law profession, according to a press release from the legal organization.



Among other goals, the proposed amendments in the working draft seek to re-establish the rules as models by encouraging more national uniformity, simplifying the rules that are enforced by state regulators, maintaining the prohibition against engaging in false or misleading...

