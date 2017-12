IP Hires: Polsinelli, Nelson Mullins, Smith Gambrell

Law360, New York (December 22, 2017, 2:24 PM EST) -- In this week’s intellectual property partners on the move, Polsinelli snagged five litigators from McDermott, Nelson Mullins hired a Duane Morris attorney in Atlanta, and Smith Gambrell opened an office in Los Angeles. Here are details on these and other IP attorneys who have landed new jobs.



Polsinelli Adds 5 McDermott IP Attys In Calif.



Fabio Marino Polsinelli PC has lured over a five-litigator intellectual property team from McDermott Will & Emery LLP, broadening its technology and patent capabilities on the West Coast, the firm announced...

