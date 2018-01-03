Expert Analysis

The Link Between E-Cigarette Design And Explosions

By Domenic Sanginiti January 3, 2018, 11:22 AM EST

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 11:22 AM EST) -- A 2017 U.S. Fire Administration (USFA) report has linked e-cigarette product construction to the severity of injuries suffered in explosion incidents. The study, released in concert with the Federal Emergency Management Administration, included extensive review and research into the construction of e-cigarettes and the reasons why severe injuries are more likely to occur with e-cigarettes than with other consumer products containing lithium-ion batteries.

The results show that the dual-cylindrical construction of the e-cigarette product and batteries is problematic. Unlike other consumer products including cell phones and...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular