Attys Say Fees Still Owed In $12B Student Loan Trust Fight

Law360, Wilmington (December 21, 2017, 9:09 PM EST) -- Attorneys who won a Chancery Court battle over control of trusts that hold $12 billion in student loan-backed securities told a vice chancellor Thursday that trust managers have failed to pay legal fees associated with the dispute, and cautioned that the logjam could create wider problems.



In a letter to Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III, James J. Sabella of Grant & Eisenhofer PA said attorneys for four firms working on behalf of the National Collegiate Student Loan Master Trust have been unable to collect on...

