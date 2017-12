All Eyes On States After Trump's Signing Of Tax Overhaul

Law360, Washington (December 22, 2017, 5:04 PM EST) -- Even before the ink dried on President Donald Trump’s signature, which turned the massive federal tax overhaul bill into law Friday, some governors already had announced plans to mitigate its effects in their states.



On Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md., announced that he expected fatter state coffers as a result of the new law. The problem, he said, is that the money would flow to the state because taxpayers would be losing deductions and exemptions. Hogan said his administration would submit a bill to fix that....

