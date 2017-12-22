Expert Analysis - Opinion

3 Hot Debates From 2017

By Guest Contributors December 22, 2017, 2:23 PM EST

Law360, New York (December 22, 2017, 2:23 PM EST) -- In this recap of some of the year's best contributed op-eds, we look back at a few of the topics that got people talking in 2017. Following the presidential election, we saw spirited debate about the fairness of the Electoral College. Over the summer, we heard frank discussion about the nation's largest circuit court. And most recently, a few practitioners shared their views on the growing trend of third-party litigation funding.

Ninth Circuit

It May Be Time To Downsize The 9th Circuit

Many people think only...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular