3 Hot Debates From 2017

By Guest Contributors December 22, 2017, 2:23 PM ESTLaw360, New York (December 22, 2017, 2:23 PM EST) -- In this recap of some of the year's best contributed op-eds, we look back at a few of the topics that got people talking in 2017. Following the presidential election, we saw spirited debate about the fairness of the Electoral College. Over the summer, we heard frank discussion about the nation's largest circuit court. And most recently, a few practitioners shared their views on the growing trend of third-party litigation funding.
Ninth Circuit
It May Be Time To Downsize The 9th Circuit
Many people think only...