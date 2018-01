Competition Group Of The Year: Cleary Gottlieb

Law360, Grand Rapids (January 17, 2018, 6:26 PM EST) -- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP's team of antitrust attorneys had a hand in some of the year's largest legal matters, including a $130 billion merger between Dow Chemical and DuPont, earning it a spot among Law360's Competition Groups of the Year.



In addition to handling antitrust concerns for clients in some of the largest transactions of the year, such as the deal between Dow and DuPont, the law firm's competition group also successfully resolved a number of high-stakes government investigations and the team scored major...

