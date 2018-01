Competition Group Of The Year: Morgan Lewis

Law360, Grand Rapids (January 19, 2018, 4:00 PM EST) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP’s antitrust attorneys have reeled in a number of trophy-sized victories over the past year, winning dismissal of multidistrict and class action litigation against major corporations like Shell, Uber and Comcast to earn the group a spot among Law360’s Competition Practice Groups of the Year.



In addition to a string of major class action litigation wins for big-time clients, the law firm also defended clients in challenges brought by regulatory agencies like the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and navigated the antitrust implications...

