Trump Taps Kaplan As Interim NLRB Chief

Law360, New York (December 22, 2017, 11:07 AM EST) -- President Donald Trump has appointed Republican Marvin Kaplan as acting chairman of the National Labor Relations Board following the departure of former agency Chair Phil Miscimarra, whose term expired last week, the agency said Friday.



Kaplan was nominated by Trump to serve on the labor board in June and was confirmed in August. At the time he was selected, Kaplan had been chief counsel to the chair of the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.



Prior to that, Kaplan had also served as an attorney for...

