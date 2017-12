Senate Approves Final 2 SEC Commissioners

Law360, Washington (December 22, 2017, 2:54 PM EST) -- The Senate has approved the full raft of members of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after a voice vote Thursday filled the last two open seats on the agency.



The confirmation of Hester Peirce, a fellow at George Mason University named to a Republican seat, and Robert J. Jackson Jr., a professor at Columbia Law School nominated to be one of the SEC’s Democrats, follows the lifting of a hold from Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Mich., over questions about hedge fund disclosures and share buybacks....

To view the full article, register now.