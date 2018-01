Life Sciences Group Of The Year: Fish & Richardson

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 3:42 PM EST) -- Fish & Richardson PC led Coherus BioScience in invalidating three Humira patents, won GlaxoSmithKline $235 million in a post-market infringement challenge and scored $14 million in attorneys’ fees in the roller coaster aftermath of a $200 million infringement verdict, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2017 Life Sciences Groups of the Year.



About a third of the intellectual property firm’s 373 attorneys focus on life sciences, ranging in abilities from Hatch-Waxman litigation to Patent Trial and Appeal Board challenges to patent prosecution and building portfolios....

