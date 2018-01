Life Sciences Group Of The Year: Paul Hastings

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 3:27 PM EST) -- Paul Hastings LLP convinced the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board to invalidate a major patent covering AbbVie's $16 billion biologic Humira and uphold four patents covering an Acorda Therapeutics Inc. multiple sclerosis drug, landing the firm a spot among Law360's 2017 Life Sciences Groups of the Year.



The firm’s patent practice, which life sciences Chair Bruce Wexler said has a 24-0 record at the PTAB, is complemented by a team of life sciences attorneys focused on privacy, cybersecurity, compliance, corporate work and mergers and acquisitions....

