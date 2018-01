Life Sciences Group Of The Year: Williams & Connolly

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 4:44 PM EST) -- Williams & Connolly LLP got multiple courts to uphold patents protecting Eli Lilly's lung cancer drug Alimta, helped Alcon Laboratories escape a trade secrets case stemming from a partnership gone wrong and prevented the revival of a pay-for-delay class action against AstraZeneca, earning the firm a spot among Law360's Life Sciences Groups of the Year.



While Williams & Connolly doesn’t have a specific life sciences practice group, around 75 attorneys of the firm's 308 handle cases in the industry, largely in the patent and product liability worlds....

