CFPB Deputy Wants Mulvaney Booted to Preserve Status Quo

Law360, Washington (December 22, 2017, 3:02 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s deputy urged a D.C. federal judge Friday to temporarily boot Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney out of the CFPB’s directorship, arguing the status quo leaves her on the job, and gunning for a likely appeal to the D.C. Circuit.



Deputy Director Leandra English has already lost one effort to bar President Donald Trump’s pick, on a temporary restraining order bid that was not immediately appealable. She tried again in oral arguments Friday with a request for preliminary injunction...

