FSB Sets Deadline For Rollout Of Derivatives ID Rules

Law360, London (January 2, 2018, 3:50 PM GMT) -- The Financial Stability Board said Tuesday it expects national supervisors to take no longer than three years to implement a new global DNA-style tagging system that will track every trade in the multitrillion-dollar over-the-counter derivatives market.



The FSB, an umbrella group of central bankers and regulators, has revealed its final plan for the introduction of so-called unique transaction identifiers, or UTIs, which are individual "fingerprints" for unlisted securities. The plan, which drew on industry feedback from a recent consultation on the regime, includes a recommendation that...

To view the full article, register now.