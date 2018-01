Justice Roberts Orders Review Of Sexual Harassment Policies

Law360, Grand Rapids (January 2, 2018, 2:41 PM EST) -- Chief Justice John Roberts has announced that the federal judiciary’s methods for addressing sexual harassment will be examined this year, after outcry from former clerks and the recent resignation of Ninth Circuit Judge Alex Kozinski thrust the issue into the spotlight.



In his year-end report released Dec. 31, Justice Roberts announced that he has ordered the director of the Administrative Office of the United States Courts to assemble a working group to examine the courts’ standards of conduct regarding sexual harassment and procedures for investigating and...

