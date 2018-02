Legal Sector Drops More Than 1,000 Jobs To Kick Off 2018

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 2:42 PM EST) -- After a generally positive employment trend for the legal services sector in in 2017, the industry began the new year on a disappointing note with the loss of 1,100 jobs in January, according to a report released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.



The preliminary tally of seasonally adjusted legal jobs decreased from 1,136,600 in December to 1,135,500 in January, the lowest employment tally for the sector since August.



This is the first time the sector has experienced job loss to start a new year...

