UK Insists Brexit Trade Deal Include Financial Services

Law360, London (January 2, 2018, 4:17 PM GMT) -- Britain's top Brexit negotiator demanded on Tuesday that financial services must form part of any new trade agreement with the European Union following the U.K.'s departure from the bloc.



The EU should not be allowed to choose a trade deal that excludes London’s financial services, David Davis — the U.K. minister responsible for negotiating the terms of Britain’s withdrawal from the EU — warned.



"A deal that took in some areas of our economic relationship but not others would be, in the favored phrase of EU diplomats, cherry-picking,” Davis...

