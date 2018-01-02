UK Insists Brexit Trade Deal Include Financial Services
The EU should not be allowed to choose a trade deal that excludes London’s financial services, David Davis — the U.K. minister responsible for negotiating the terms of Britain’s withdrawal from the EU — warned.
"A deal that took in some areas of our economic relationship but not others would be, in the favored phrase of EU diplomats, cherry-picking,” Davis...
