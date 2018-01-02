Lloyd's Asks Court To Keep Climbers Off Its Inside-Out HQ

By Najiyya Budaly

Law360, London (January 2, 2018, 11:45 PM GMT) -- Lloyd’s of London has begun court proceedings to prevent individuals from “scaling” its London highrise, citing dozens of trespassing incidents at its unusually shaped headquarters.

The suit, lodged by Lloyd's with London's High Court on Dec. 22 and made public Thursday, seeks to put an end to threats of future trespassing at its building, one of a handful of famous "inside-out" designs with pipes and air ducts on the building's exterior, after it became an increasingly popular target for climbers in 2017. A hearing for an...
