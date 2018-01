Vector Capital Inks $450M Deal To Restructure PE Funds

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 11:02 AM EST) -- Tech-focused private equity firm Vector Capital has inked a roughly $450 million agreement to restructure two of its investment funds with affiliates of Goldman Sachs, as well as Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, according to a Tuesday statement.



The funds are Vector Capital II LP, which closed in 1999, and Vector Capital III LP, which closed in 2005. Under the terms of the agreement, affiliated vehicles owned by existing limited partners in Vector Capital II and Vector Capital III are also being restructured.



Goldman Sachs Asset...

