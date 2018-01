Auxilium Settles 1st Philly Testosterone Case

Law360, Philadelphia (January 2, 2018, 5:08 PM EST) -- Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Inc. avoided an upcoming trial in Philadelphia over the alleged connection between its testosterone gel and a user's stroke, settling a suit on Tuesday that had once been positioned as the lead case in a proposed mass tort over products containing testosterone.



A trial in the suit brought by Alabama resident Robert Hoehl and his wife, Kathleen, was scheduled to begin next Monday, according to court records. Details on the terms of the settlement were not immediately available Tuesday.



While attorneys representing over 30...

