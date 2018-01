Cozen O’Connor Adds Public Finance Pro In Philadelphia

Law360, Philadelphia (January 2, 2018, 4:23 PM EST) -- Cozen O’Connor has landed a longtime public finance and tax expert who has spent time at Blank Rome LLP and Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC to join its public and project finance practice in its Philadelphia office, the firm announced Tuesday.



Jeremy “Jerry” A. Spector joins Cozen O’Connor as of counsel after a spell as the executive director of the New Jersey Educational Facilities Authority. There, he oversaw bond issuance and grant administration for college and university projects throughout the Garden State....

