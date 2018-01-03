Alissa Starzak Talks Net Neutrality, US Army, Leap To Startup

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 4:45 PM EST) -- Alissa Starzak is the policy counsel at Cloudflare Inc., a web security and optimization company. She is based in Washington, D.C.



Prior to joining Cloudflare, Starzak worked for as a national security lawyer for the U.S government, most recently as the general counsel for the U.S. Army. She also served as an attorney for the U.S. Department of Defense, the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and the Central Intelligence Agency, working on issues ranging from intelligence collection and covert action to the use of military force....

To view the full article, register now.