Life Insurance Buyer Hits Ch. 11 Amid Rising Cash Burden

Law360, Wilmington (January 2, 2018, 5:32 PM EST) -- A company that buys life insurance policies from wealthy policyholders filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections on Friday in Delaware, saying that the premiums for its purchased policies became a larger burden than anticipated as the people covered by the policies outlive their life expectancies.



Life Settlements Absolute Return I LLC, or LSAR, was formed in 2008 to operate in the life settlement space and purchase life insurance policies from wealthy policyholders who no longer had the need for the financial security provided by the policies....

