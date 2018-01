Solar Panel Imports Took US By Surprise, ITC Finds

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 3:35 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has concluded that the sudden surge in solar cell imports from China was an “unforeseen development,” a crucial finding in its investigation on behalf of two domestic manufacturers seeking the application of a rarely used global safeguard tariff.



In a supplemental report issued Friday, the ITC explained that since joining the World Trade Organization in 2001, China has taken advantage of U.S. government-implemented programs encouraging renewable energy consumption to flood the market with solar cell components, which U.S. trade negotiators could not have...

