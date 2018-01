Vannin Capital Sues RBS Investors For Slice Of £200M Deal

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 5:26 PM EST) -- Litigation funder Vannin Capital has sued for nearly £15 million ($20.4 million) plus damages and interest from the shareholders who won a £200 million settlement from Royal Bank of Scotland over its 2008 rights issue.



Vannin Capital PCC laid its claim to a piece of the 82 pence per share deal that the RBS shareholder action group voted to accept in mid-2017. The deal narrowly averted a trial over allegations that the bank misled investors in its £12 billion rights issue shortly before a government bailout erased...

