Archrock To Take Over Limited Partnership In $607M Deal

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 4:17 PM EST) -- Archrock Inc. said Tuesday it will take control of all outstanding units of its master limited partnership in a deal valued at $607 million that will see the natural gas compression services company acquire the entire stake in the partnership.



Houston-headquartered Archrock trade 1.4 shares of its own common stock for each Archrock Partners LP common unit, representing a premium of more than 23 percent on AP's closing share price from Friday. Archrock, which owns a 41 percent equity interest in AP, as well as its 2...

