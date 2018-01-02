International Cos. Boost London IPOs To 3-Year High In 2017

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 3:40 PM EST) -- The London Stock Exchange is starting January coming off its strongest year for initial public offerings since 2014, according to data released Friday, buoyed by growth in international listings.



The LSE said it brought to market 106 IPOs in 2017, raising £15 billion ($20.4 billion). The figures mark a 63 percent increase compared with the prior year’s total of 65 IPOs while proceeds more than doubled compared with the prior year’s sum of £5.7 billion. The totals also marked the strongest annual performance in three years,...

