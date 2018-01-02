International Cos. Boost London IPOs To 3-Year High In 2017

By Tom Zanki

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 3:40 PM EST) -- The London Stock Exchange is starting January coming off its strongest year for initial public offerings since 2014, according to data released Friday, buoyed by growth in international listings.

The LSE said it brought to market 106 IPOs in 2017, raising £15 billion ($20.4 billion). The figures mark a 63 percent increase compared with the prior year’s total of 65 IPOs while proceeds more than doubled compared with the prior year’s sum of £5.7 billion. The totals also marked the strongest annual performance in three years,...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular