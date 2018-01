Fed. Filings Hit Record Low Last Year, Justice Roberts Says

Law360, Grand Rapids (January 2, 2018, 2:44 PM EST) -- The number of cases filed in federal courts declined at all levels last year, with seven-year lows at the U.S. Supreme Court, intermediate appellate courts, federal district courts and U.S. bankruptcy courts, according to a report from Chief Justice John Roberts released Sunday.



In the 12-month period ending Sept. 30, filings in the U.S. Supreme Court decreased by 2.63 percent compared to the previous year while filings in the federal regional courts of appeals fell by 16 percent, civil case filings in U.S. district courts declined...

