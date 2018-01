Ex-Dewey Exec DiCarmine Unable To Bury Hatchet With SEC

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 1:42 PM EST) -- Former Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP executive director Stephen DiCarmine, who was acquitted of criminal charges in May, has been unable to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission fraud claims after months of trying and is due in Manhattan federal court Friday.



U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni, who in September prodded DiCarmine to settle or get ready to litigate, got a letter from the SEC on Dec. 28 that says the sides “were not able to reach a consensual resolution" and plan to move forward with...

