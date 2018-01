Utility Co. Beats Enviros' Pollution Suit Over Ky. Plant

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 8:06 PM EST) -- A Kentucky federal judge has tossed the Sierra Club and Kentucky Waterways Alliance’s lawsuit against Kentucky Utilities Co., in which the groups alleged violations of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and the Clean Water Act at the company’s coal-fired power plant on the banks of Herrington Lake.



U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves on Thursday granted Kentucky Utilities’ motion to dismiss the groups’ claims that its handling, storage, treatment, transportation and disposal of coal ash at its E.W. Brown Generating Station flouts the RCRA while...

