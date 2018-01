Carlyle Collects $800M For Latest Structured Credit Fund

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 1:12 PM EST) -- The Carlyle Group said Tuesday that it has collected more than $800 million for its latest structured credit fund and will invest in collateralized loan obligations backed by U.S. and European senior secured corporate loans that are actively managed by third parties.



The fund is called the Carlyle Structured Credit Fund LP, or CSC, according to a statement. It will look to opportunistically invest in the primary and secondary CLO market, with an emphasis on pools backed by loan collateral that overlap with Carlyle’s fundamental credit...

