HK Likely To Reclaim World's Top IPO Spot, PwC Says

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 6:40 PM EST) -- Accounting giant PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP is predicting that Hong Kong will regain the world’s top spot for initial public offering proceeds in 2018, partly aided by the regional stock exchange’s plan to relax certain rules in order to attract more listings.



PwC said Tuesday it expects Hong Kong IPOs to raise HK$200 billion to HK$250 billion ($25.6 billion to $31.2 billion) this year, a level likely to lead all global exchanges. The increase will be supported by several “mega-sized” IPOs that were postponed from 2017, PwC said....

