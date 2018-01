Private Equity Group Of The Year: Latham & Watkins

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 12:32 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP advised major investment companies in high-value consortium deals — including a $2.2 billion acquisition of power plants by longtime client ArcLight Capital Partners in a joint venture with Blackstone Group — landing a spot among Law360's Private Equity Practice Groups of The Year.



The ArcLight deal, announced in January 2017, stood out in part because of the complexity of consortium agreements, which require a careful balancing of the interests of the parties involved, said Shaun Hartley, co-chair of the firm's private equity...

To view the full article, register now.