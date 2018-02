White Collar Group Of The Year: Gibson Dunn

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 12:28 PM EST) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP helped contractor KeyPoint Government Solutions exit multidistrict litigation over a data breach that affected more than 20 million government employees and represented Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC in a $413 million deal with regulators, landing on Law360's list of White Collar Practice Groups of the Year.



The MDL, which was consolidated in federal court in D.C., had stemmed from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management's 2015 disclosure that its employees' personal information, including Social Security numbers, had been exposed in a...

