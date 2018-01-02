The Top In-House Hires Of December

By Michele Gorman

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 5:18 PM EST) -- December's notable legal department hires included new GC appointments at the Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods and TSB Bank.

The Kraft Heinz Co. tapped Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP partner Rashida La Lande as its new global general counsel and corporate secretary, the company announced on Dec. 11. In this role, which La Lande will begin in mid-January, she will lead the company's legal function, including corporate governance and securities, transactions, regulatory, intellectual property, litigation and labor and employment. La Lande will replace Jim Savina, who the company...
