Employment Group Of The Year: Littler Mendelson

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 3:11 PM EST) -- Many pieces of Obama-era labor and employment policy fell in 2017, and no private group of lawyers did more on that front than Littler Mendelson PC, earning the workplace-focused superboutique a spot among Law360's Labor and Employment Groups of the Year.



Littler attorneys were involved in four regulatory challenges last year, including suits over the Obama administration's rule that more than doubled the salary threshold for overtime exemption and its requirement that businesses disclose labor citations when bidding for government contracts. The firm won injunctions or...

To view the full article, register now.