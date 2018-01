Employment Group Of The Year: Morgan Lewis

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 3:53 PM EST) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP showcased the breadth of its labor and employment practice last year by notching wins in a series of noncompete disputes and a U.S. Supreme Court appeal, earning itself a spot among Law360’s 2017 Employment Groups of the Year.



The firm won two jury verdicts for Alliant Insurance Services in suits alleging it illegally poached workers from Aon Risk Services Companies Inc., convinced the U.S. Supreme Court to apply a lighter standard of review in appeals challenging district court rulings on U.S....

To view the full article, register now.