China, Hong Kong Agree To Beef Up Futures Supervision

By Tom Zanki

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 5:05 PM EST) -- Chinese and Hong Kong securities regulators signed a joint agreement Friday to step up oversight of their respective futures markets, saying that an increase in cross-border transactions between their territories requires closer regulation.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong said their memorandum of understanding calls for more supervisory assistance, enforcement cooperation and information sharing between one another. The entities plan to focus on cross-boundary derivatives and the activities of future exchanges and futures brokers.

The new MOU supersedes...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular