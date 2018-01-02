China, Hong Kong Agree To Beef Up Futures Supervision

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 5:05 PM EST) -- Chinese and Hong Kong securities regulators signed a joint agreement Friday to step up oversight of their respective futures markets, saying that an increase in cross-border transactions between their territories requires closer regulation.



The China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong said their memorandum of understanding calls for more supervisory assistance, enforcement cooperation and information sharing between one another. The entities plan to focus on cross-boundary derivatives and the activities of future exchanges and futures brokers.



The new MOU supersedes...

