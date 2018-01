SEC Sues Muni Adviser, Exec Over $1.1M Bond Offering

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 6:39 PM EST) -- The SEC on Tuesday sued municipal adviser Malachi Financial Products Inc. and its president, accusing them of steering a Mississippi city’s bond offering to a particular underwriter without disclosing certain payments received by Malachi’s president, who later charged the city for services that weren’t actually provided.



The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s complaint, filed in Mississippi federal court, is seeking disgorgement, penalties and injunctions for Malachi Financial and its president Porter B. Bingham, who the agency alleged accepted $2,500 from a Bonwick Capital Partners LLC-registered representative...

To view the full article, register now.