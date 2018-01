Consumer Protection Group Of The Year: ZwillGen

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 2:57 PM EST) -- The regulatory experience of ZwillGen PLLC’s attorneys has helped the firm negotiate creative settlements for clients, including FanDuel’s $1.3 million deal with the Massachusetts attorney general over an investigation into its business practices, earning the firm a spot among Law360’s Consumer Protection Practice Groups of the Year.



The boutique firm, founded in 2010, specializes in privacy, data security and other online risks, but four of ZwillGen’s 24 attorneys also work on consumer protection cases without these components.



The firm began expanding into those consumer protection issues...

