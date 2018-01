Employment Group Of The Year: Seyfarth Shaw

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 7:25 PM EST) -- Seyfarth Shaw’s employment lawyers worked on three cases involving the U.S. Supreme Court while defeating two major lawsuits brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, securing the firm its seventh consecutive spot among Law360's Employment Practice Groups of the Year.



Although Seyfarth is now full-service and has many practice groups, it was founded as a labor and employment firm, and that area remains a core focus to this day. With a team of more than 400 attorneys spread across all of Seyfarth's 15 domestic and...

