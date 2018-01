Mitsubishi Data Storage Unit Sued Over Blu-Ray Disc IP

Law360, Los Angeles (January 2, 2018, 6:29 PM EST) -- A Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. subsidiary was hit by an infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Delaware federal court over a handful of patents by selling recordable discs that let users or vendors store their data in Blu-ray format.



The lawsuit alleges that Mitsubishi unit Verbatim Americas LLC, which peddles 3-D printing materials, water filtration and a series of data storage options, is stepping on claims of four patents held by Max Blu Technologies LLC.



Max Blu says its patents, one of which was reissued to the company after...

