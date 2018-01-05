Expert Analysis

Good News For Trade Secret Actions At ITC

By Alex Lasher and Jared Newton January 5, 2018, 12:24 PM EST

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 12:24 PM EST) -- In a case of first impression, the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin confirmed what many practitioners already believed to be true — that in appropriate circumstances, findings by the U.S. International Trade Commission on trade secret misappropriation claims have preclusive effect in district court litigation. The court’s holding in Manitowoc Cranes LLC v. Sany America Inc.,[1] may result in expedited relief, cost-savings and discovery benefits for trade secret holders using Section 337 to adjudicate misappropriation claims. But there are limitations. Differences...
