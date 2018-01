Ex-Honeywell Worker Barred From Suing Again Over Layoff

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 6:33 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge on Tuesday blocked a former Honeywell worker who has sued the company several times for failing to rehire him from raising such allegations again without a judge’s permission, saying the worker “has taken up enough of my time already.”



U.S. District Judge James G. Carr granted Honeywell’s motion for sanctions against former worker Joseph Migliori, saying it’s “time to bring all this to an end” after the Sixth Circuit in October said Miglori could not reargue a case he settled in 2012,...

To view the full article, register now.