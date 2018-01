Amgen Says It Didn't Mislead On Biosimilar Marketing Date

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 4:43 PM EST) -- Amgen Inc. in a brief unsealed Tuesday urged a Delaware federal judge to dismiss a claim by Genentech Inc. that it had breached a “binding” representation that it would market its biosimilar of cancer drug Avastin at a certain date, arguing the biotechnology rival “mischaracterize[d]” Amgen’s statement.



Amgen’s motion, filed last month and unsealed on Tuesday in redacted form, contended a notice to Genentech that it would begin marketing of Mvasi — its biosimilar version of the cancer drug Avastin — “no earlier than 180 days”...

