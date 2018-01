US, S. Korea Set Meeting To Consider Trade Deal Tweaks

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 4:18 PM EST) -- After months of preparatory work, U.S. and South Korean officials are slated to begin formal negotiations over possible changes to their bilateral trade agreement on Friday, marking the Trump administration’s second attempt to revamp an existing U.S. trade deal.



In a brief statement issued Dec. 27, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative confirmed the meeting, noting that South Korea had taken its necessary domestic steps to begin work on the 2012 agreement, known informally as KORUS.



“The United States delegation at the meeting will be...

