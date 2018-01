Sen. Hatch Announces He Will Retire At End Of Term

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 7:09 PM EST) -- U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, the powerful Republican chair of the Senate Finance Committee and third in line of succession to President Donald Trump, said he will not seek re-election this year.



Describing himself as the “scrappy son of a simple carpenter” who grew up in a ramshackle house during the Great Depression, the 83-year-old senator from Utah referenced his time as an amateur boxer in his announcement via a video on Twitter Tuesday.



“Every good fighter knows when to hang up the gloves. And for...

