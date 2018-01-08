Expert Analysis

New USPTO Fees Likely To Attract More Chinese Applicants

By Junqi Hang and Jing Xu January 8, 2018, 12:42 PM EST

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 12:42 PM EST) -- At the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, a set of new fees will go into effect next week. Reflected in these new fees are fee increases, quite substantial in fact, relating to inter partes review proceedings. These fee increases do stand out as many other fees either stay unchanged or are subject to very minor changes. This article aims to examine the possible relationship between the fee increases and the IPR proceedings, and to then propose potential mechanisms via which the fee increases on the IPR...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular