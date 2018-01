Health Group Of The Year: Epstein Becker Green

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 4:41 PM EST) -- Epstein Becker Green demonstrated its versatility of health care offerings in 2017 by counseling companies in transactions, notching antitrust victories and defending against False Claims Act allegations, earning the firm a place on Law360's list of Health Groups of the Year.



Since its founding as a health care firm in 1973, Epstein Becker has worked to solidify and grow its reputation within the industry. More than 125 of the firm's roughly 250 attorneys are focused exclusively on health care, allowing it to provide expertise in issues...

To view the full article, register now.